Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster, Barnsley and Sheffield

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Barnsley and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Gary Ridgill: aged 36, of Swinburne Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, fraud, £48 fine, £170 compensation, £40 costs.

John Middleton: 36, of Wellington Street, Mexborough, breach of community requirement of a suspended sentence order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Robert Stembridge: 42, of Swindburn Avenue, Balby, breach of supervision requirement, supervision order, £40 fine.

Craig Crossland: 27, of Rotherview Road, Canklow, Rotherham, assault, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £250 compensation, £85 costs.

Wayne Miller: 33, of Park Road, Askern, assault, 10 weeks’ jail, restraining order imposed.

Andrew Brocklebank: 33, of Spanskye Street, Hexthorpe, criminal damage, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Peter Holmes: 36, of Broxholme Lane, Doncaster town centre, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Tanisha Stannard: 19, of Mexborough Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Barnsley, driving without due care and attention, £180 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Jordan Dooney: 22, of no fixed address, possession of an offensive weapon, two months’ jail, £85 costs.

Liam Tomlinson: 29, of no fixed address, theft, one months’ jail, £85 costs.

Kieron Nicholls: 25, of Ellerton Gardens, Cantley, breach of community order, three months’ jail, £75 costs.

William Bailey: 22, of Northgate, Moorends, taking a vehicle without consent of the owner, community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work supervised.

Owen Bedfor: 27, of Furnival Road, Balby, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £45 costs, £45 compensation.

Sean Hayes: 21, of Aldesworth Road, Cantley, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.

Ioan Mastan: 30, of Alexandra Street, Thorne, drink-driving, £250 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.

Amir Qunaku: 24, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, theft, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Paul Speight: 45, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, theft, £100 fine, £45 costs.

Owen Stothard: 27, of Furnival Road, Balby, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £50 compensation.

Kelly Womack: 23, of Stubbins Hill, Edlington, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Clarissa Grundy: 21, of Tofstead, Armthorpe, breach of community order, £50 fine, £20 costs.

Russell Kelly: 53, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough, theft, two months’ jail.

Daniel Sticklen: 29, of Alexandra Road, Balby, theft, two months’ jail, £20 compensation.

Stephen Drury: 23, of Abercorn TRoad, Intake, criminal damage, three months’ jail suspended, restraining order imposed for 12 months.

Hussain Mirzai: 40, of Aldesworth Road, Cantley, drug production, community order with 180 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Sam Holmes: 28, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, breach of community order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 costs.

Kevin Rickatson: 30, of New Green, Stainforth, breach of supervision requirement, £75 costs.

Luke King: 25, of Copley Gardens, Sprotbrough, assault, one months’ jail, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Jake Brodie: 26, of St Nicholas Mews, Thorne, assault, four months’ jail, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Jaime Coll: 25, of Milton Walk, Hyde Park, theft, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Sarah Connor: 32, of Sandford Road, Balby, theft, six weeks’ jail.

Michael Utley: 33, of no fixed address, theft, two months’ jail, £85 costs.

Justin Coyne: 40, of The Homestead, Bentley, theft, one months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £40 compensation.

Artur Pawlaczyk: 41, of Cemetery Road, Woodlands, assault, restraining order imposed, £200 fine, £50 compensation, £200 costs.

Martin Fullwood: 38, of The Avenue, Bentley, theft, community order with 15 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £100 compensation.

Richard Dunn: 22, of Dundas Road, Wheatley Park, drink-driving, £300 fine, £85 costs, 16-month driving ban.

Christopher Brunyee: 34, of East Lane, Stainforth, theft, £55 fine, £10 compensation.

Colin Turner: 46, of Victoria Road, Balby, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £45 costs.

Jack Davies: 19, of St Johns Road, Swinton, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £299 compensation.

Carl Gibbons: 29, of West End Lane, Epworth, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 costs.

Thomas Deakin: 23, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, drunk and disorderly, £165 fine, £85 costs.

Lorant Kudor-Duka: 24, of Hexthorpe Road, Doncaster, driving while disqualified, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, 12-month driving ban.

Ricky Twardowski: 32, of no fixed address, theft, £40 fine, £85 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Daryl Garnett: 35, of no fixed address, criminal damage, one months’ jail.

Mark White: 42, of Horsefair Close, Swinton, Rotherham, assault, five months’ jail.

Jordan Frere: 20, of Oates Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Jordan Glover: 21, of Oliver Road, Balby, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs.

Andrew Lambley: 36, of Shakespears Drive, Dinnington, Rotherham, breach of community order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jamie Ross: 25, of Roach Road, Eclcesfield, Sheffield, assault, £40 fine, £85 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Ian Pipes: 38, of Highgate, Tinsley, Sheffield, assault, five months’ jail suspended for 18 months, £85 costs.