Couple donates Cuddle Cot in memory of son

A Doncaster couple has donated a piece of equipment to a local hospital in memory of their newborn son.

Naomi Griffiths and Jack Joyce donated the Cuddle Cot - a temperature-controlled bassinet - to Doncaster Royal Infirmary recently to allow families to have up to three more precious days to say goodbye to their little ones.

The equipment, which is designed to look less clinical, works quietly so that parents can have the peaceful family time that they need with their child. Cuddle Cots are used in hospitals all around the world to provide grieving families with this extra time.

Naomi said: “After our experience I realised just how important and precious those moments were.

“Jack and I don’t want Macauley to just be forgotten, so this is his legacy.

“It helps with grieving if you focus yourself on something so I’m making sure something good comes from his memory that other parents like us will benefit from.”

Naomi and Jack’s family and friends made donations to raise the £1,500 which was needed to purchase the Cuddle Cot for the Doncaster hospital.

Carol Lee, bereavement support midwife at the hospital, said: “We can’t thank Naomi, Jack and everyone who donated enough.

“The cot will provide local patients with comfort at a difficult time and mean that families can spend the time creating memories that will last them a lifetime.”

15 babies die every day in the UK from stillbirth, during labour or within four weeks of being born, according to recent figures. Naomi and Jack have vowed to continue fundraising in the hopes of purchasing cuddle cots for other hospitals across the country.