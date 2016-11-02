County’s ambulance service goes extra mile for carers

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has received an accreditation for the support it provides to unpaid carers.

Lincolnshire charity Every-One, formerly the Lincolnshire Carers and Young Carers Partnership, has presented EMAS with the Carers Quality Award ‘You Care – We Care’.

Kirsty Latham, Community Engagement Officer at EMAS, said: “We provide life-saving care to thousands of people every year but we also care very much about our staff. We offer one-to-one support and training for colleagues who might be juggling caring responsibilities with their job or have dealt with a particularly traumatic incident.

“Completing this accreditation has also meant that we regularly reassess the services we offer to carers and actively look for any ways in which we can improve or expand on them.”

EMAS began working towards achieving the accreditation in November 2015 and was officially presented with the award on Thursday (27th October 2016).

Julie Goy, Quality Development Lead at Every-One, added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate EMAS on achieving the Carers Quality Award accreditation.

“It’s been so interesting and rewarding to witness all of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes, that can so easily be taken for granted.

“This award means that EMAS can ensure carers are identified, listened to and directed to appropriate services and support to prevent them from reaching crisis situations, thus reducing hospital admissions.”

The Carers Quality Award is designed to raise the profile of carers and highlight some of the challenges they may face, as well as help them to overcome the barriers that could prevent them from continuing in employment or education.

It ensures carers are supported in the workplace and within education, to improve their physical and mental health and develop better self-esteem.

The accreditation also helps to create a culture of understanding within an organisation, demonstrating its commitment to equal opportunities, inclusion and social responsibility.

The Carers Quality Award is just one of the projects run by Every-One. If you think your business, school or organisation could be more carer friendly, you can arrange an initial visit or request an application pack by contacting Julie Goy on Julie.goy@every-one.org.uk.

