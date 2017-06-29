Countdown begins for Rescue Day 2017

The countdown is now underway with final preparations in full swing for Rescue Day 2017, which is now less than a month away.

The much loved emergencies services event will be held on Saturday 8th July at 7 Lakes Country Park, Crowle, near Scunthorpe and promises to be an action packed day for all the family. Gates open from 9am to 5pm with the opening ceremony taking place at 10am.

Rescue Day showcases the excellent work our 999 and rescue services do and allows for the general public to engage with the staff who serve and protect us 24/7. This special day raises funds for emergency service and community related charities. The day is supported and organised by members of Humberside Fire & Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Humberside Police and many more agencies and organisations.

Some of the hugely popular attractions will include high octane live police pursuit demonstrations carried out by members of North Yorkshire Police’s Road Crime Team, who star in the TV series “All New Traffic Cops Under Attack.” They will also be joined by their counterparts from Holland who are part of the Dutch Road Traffic Police.

They’ll be lots more for all the family to see and do, including over twenty live action displays including all of the emergency and rescue services, which will include realistic live demonstrations of road, rail, air and water incidents and rescues. The Red Devils Parachute Display Team will also be making a speculator appearance as they parachute over the event and land into the main lake and there’s planned visits from emergency service helicopters too.

The event is not just popular across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, but attracts visitors from all across the country and beyond, and is thought to be the biggest of its kind nationally. It first started in 2008 and has grown each year since.

The whole purpose of Rescue Day is to bring together as many of our rescue services as possible in one place to demonstrate what they do. Raising public awareness on safety issues such as the dangers of open waters, road safety, fire prevention, drink / drug driving plus general community safety issues combined with an interesting yet fun day out - is the continuing aim of the event’s organising team. Visitors will have the opportunity to publicly engage with Police, Fire, Ambulance, Air Ambulance, Search and Rescue, Water Rescue and other service staff, as well as to view the specialist vehicles and equipment that the teams use.

They’ll also be charity and commercial stalls, fairground rides and food and drink outlets to enjoy. Full details including entry costs, parking details and more can be found at www.rescueday999.com or on social media Twitter: @Rescue_Day and www.facebook.com/rescudedayuk