Councillors pass anti-HS2 motion for route through Mexborough and Dearne

Councillors have this afternoon passed a motion in opposition to the proposed new HS2 route, which would cut through Mexborough and lead to the demolition of a partially-finished housing estate.

The motion was passed by Rotherham Borough Council following a vote from councillors at a full council meeting just a few moments ago.

The aims of the motion are to oppose the intent to re-route HS2, and to persuade the government to abolish the project entirely.

It was proposed by UKIP councillor John Turner.

The new HS2 route - which would involve a station at Meadowhall being scrapped in favour of a stop in Sheffield city centre - was announced in July and is also set to go through the Shimmer housing estate in Mexborough.

If given the go-ahead, around 200 homes on the partially-finished estate could be demolished to make way for the high-speed rail link to London.