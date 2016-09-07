Councillors pass anti-HS2 motion for route through Mexborough and Dearne

Councillors have this afternoon passed a motion in opposition to the proposed new HS2 route, which would cut through Mexborough and lead to the demolition of a partially-finished housing estate.
The motion was passed by Rotherham Borough Council following a vote from councillors at a full council meeting just a few moments ago.
The aims of the motion are to oppose the intent to re-route HS2, and to persuade the government to abolish the project entirely.
It was proposed by UKIP councillor John Turner.
The new HS2 route - which would involve a station at Meadowhall being scrapped in favour of a stop in Sheffield city centre - was announced in July and is also set to go through the Shimmer housing estate in Mexborough.
If given the go-ahead, around 200 homes on the partially-finished estate could be demolished to make way for the high-speed rail link to London.
