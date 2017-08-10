Council set to consider selling off Doncaster's historic St James' Baths site

Doncaster Council is set to consider selling off the town's historic St James' Baths site.

The Grade-II listed Waterdale building dates back to 1932 but has fallen into a dilapidated state since closing its doors in September 2013.

Doncaster Council is now planning to carryout structural investigation works at a cost of £300, 000 to see if any of the building can be salvaged.

The authority will use this information to decide on what is next for the future of the building, which could include selling it off.

Details of the proposed work emerged in a report due to be heard by councillors next week.

The report, led by Peter Dale, director of regeneration and environment for the council, states: "The aim of the work is to identify the extent of structural defects and recommendations for addressing, if possible.

"The information will support future options for the building, which could include disposal, refurbishment or should no other option be viable, an application to de-list."

The works will focus on repairing the roof above the old Turkish Baths - formerly one of the last remaining in use in the country - which has collapsed.

The council previously approved plans in 2014 to include the site on a list of 33 buildings earmarked for disposal to help meet Government-imposed funding cuts.

Mayor Ros Jones said at the time that the council simply cannot afford to invest the £2m needed to improve the baths.

It is currently protected from demolition as a listed building, but if the council decides to de-list it then this safeguard would be removed.

Heritage enthusiasts have previously criticised any plans to sell it off and called for the site to be retained.

The report is recommended for approval and is due to go before the council's cabinet at the Civic Offices on Tuesday, August 15, at 10am.