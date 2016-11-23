Council grants £250 for Owston Ferry Society

North Lincolnshire Council has awarded £250 to Owston Ferry Society from its Community Grant Funding programme to help with their yearly costs.

The funding will be used towards the cost of running the Smithy Museum and Heritage Centre, which Owston Ferry Society looks after.

Councillor David Rose, ward member for Axholme South said:

“The Community Grant Fund was set up to help local groups like Owston Ferry Society. They run a number of buildings in Owston Ferry so this funding will help them with their yearly costs.

“If you are a local community group that could benefit from a Community Grant Fund, get in touch. Details on the funding can be found at www.northlincs.gov.uk/communitygrants.”

There are three strands to the council’s £500,000 Community Grant Fund: Grants to Individuals, Community Revenue Grants and Community Capital Grants.

Community Grants support community sport, arts and heritage projects with grants of up to £15,000 normally available.

Groups can apply for one grant of up to £30,000 in any five-year period if the total cost of the project is more than £60,000.

You can find out more about the council’s Community Grant Fund scheme by calling 01724 297257 or visiting www.northlincs.gov.uk/communitygrants.