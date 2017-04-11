Council given chance to bid for part of £490m funding pot to improve Doncaster's congested roads

Doncaster Council is being given the chance to bid for a share of £490 million to improve the town's congested roads.

The funding package is part of the wider National Productivity Investment Fund, which is providing £1.3 billion to improve transport links across the country.

Local authorities in other parts of the UK have already applied for their part of the money and now councils in Yorkshire and the Humber have been allocated £490 million to bid for.

Doncaster Council has not yet confirmed whether they are bidding for the money. It is understood this latest funding package is aimed more at projects that could ease congestion - such as road widening - rather than fixing cracks and pot holes.

Transport Minister Andrew Jones said the money should be used for projects to be introduced between 2018 and 2020 to upgrade roads and tackle congestion to improve journey times.

Mr Jones said: “We are investing record amounts on our roads – spending more than £23 billion on providing better journeys for motorists.

“We are also committing a further £1.3 billion up to 2020 to cut congestion and provide important upgrades to ensure our roads are fit for the future.

“This money will allow councils to go even further to improve their roads and will be targeted at areas which need it most, providing a significant boost to the UK’s economy.”

The competition will run until June 30 and councils will be provided with details of how to bid.

*What are the most congested roads in Doncaster? Should these be resurfaced by the council? Send us your pictures via Facebook, Twitter or email lee.peace@jpress.co.uk Please state the road name in the caption.