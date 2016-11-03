Council approve plans to build 135 new council houses in Doncaster

Some 135 new council houses are set to be built in two areas of Doncaster, after plans were given the go-ahead by the Mayor and her cabinet.

During Tuesday’s meeting approval was given for 35 ‘affordable’ council houses’ to be built on the Willow Street estate in Thorne.

Plans to build a further 80 council houses in Bristol Grove, Wheatley were also given the go-ahead during the cabinet meeting.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones told the meeting Doncaster council was one of the few local authorities across the country to be building new council houses due to funding cuts imposed by central government.

She said: “It’s really great news that we are progressing and getting new houses out there for the people of our borough.

“This is bringing about what we really need, which is affordable houses for our residents.

“I’m delighted to say we are going ahead and building council houses despite the reductions brought in by the government.”

The houses are being built as part of the third phase of the local authority’s Council House Build Programme, for which £4.2million has been set aside from the council’s Capital Programme to build new council houses.

Work on the 35 homes planned for the Willow Estate is expected to begin in December, and will be carried out by developer Willmott Dixon.

The houses approved in Bristol Grove are also due to be built by developers Willmott Dixon, and form part of a housing scheme for the Wheatley area.

Plans for the 135 houses agreed this week are in addition to 120 council house already given approval as part of the Council House Build Programme.

As part of the programme six new homes have been completed on Shelley Avenue in Balby and building work is underway for five properties at Croasdale Gardens in Carcroft, 57 homes at Layden Drive in Scawsby and seven

properties at Wildflower Close and Whitcomb Drive in Rossington.

Other sites include building 10 properties at Ashwood House in Adwick, 12 homes at Mere Lane, Armthorpe Depot, and six properties at Abbey Green in Dunscroft.

Work will start at these remaining sites over the next few months.

The new properties will comprise of two, three and four bedroom houses, one-bed flats and three bed bungalows.

All will be managed by St Leger Homes, which looks after the authority’s stock of 21,000 council homes.