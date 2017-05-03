Could off-air Radio Sheffield host Toby Foster return for new series of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights?

Off-air Radio Sheffield host Toby Foster could make a comeback on television screens - after Peter Kay revealed a third series of his smash hit show Phoenix Nights has been written.

After confirming there would be no further episodes of his current hit Car Share, Kay has confirmed that a new series of the Channel 4 show about a northern working men's club has already been penned.

The show, which starred Foster as well as the likes of Dave Spikey and Paddy McGuinness, last aired in 2002 and Kay has said he'd "love to go back" to it.

He said: “I love Phoenix Nights, and I would love to go back, and I’ve got a lot of ideas about Phoenix Nights, in fact there’s a whole series three been written for about 15 years of Phoenix Nights.”

He made the comments in an exclusive interview with BBC Radio Manchester following the end of BBC1 smash Car Share - but it is not clear if and when the series will ever be filmed.

Phoenix Nights, following the exploits of club owner Brian Potter and a colourful cast of characters at the fictional Phoenix Club in Farnworth, ran for two series and helped turned many of the cast into household names.

Foster, currently off the Radio Sheffield airwaves after being investigated by BBC bosses over his use of social media, played one half of club backing band Les Alanos, appearing as a drummer and guitarist Les Campbell alongside Steve Edge who played organist Alan Johnson.

Kay brought the show and its full original cast back for a record-breaking run of live comedy shows at Manchester Arena in 2015 raising a massive £5 million for Comic Relief.

Foster has not been on air since the end of March and has previously been in hot water with BBC chiefs after being suspended for six weeks in 2013 after calling his boss a "c***" on a tweet.

He has told Twitter followers his absence from the airwaves is due to him taking time off to organise the Wentworth Live music festival which is due to take place later this month and will feature the likes of Tony Christie, Heaven 17, T'Pau and Lemar at Wentworth Woodhouse.