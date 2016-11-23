Construction company paves the way to support Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

The garden at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has been significantly improved thanks to help from two organisations, Amey and Aggregate Industries.

The pathways through the hospice garden in North Anston were rough and uneven, making it difficult at times for staff and parents to push children in wheelchairs to the sensory garden and around the hospice grounds.

The work was carried out by Amey, who are currently resurfacing the roads and pavements across Sheffield as part of the Streets Ahead contract, and materials were supplied by Aggregate Industries.

Over 330 square metres of surfacing material was laid weighing almost 40 tonnes, ensuring that families who use the hospice can now fully access all of the facilities.

Completing the work and giving the hospice this much-needed path comes after Amey supported the hospice in a number of ways throughout 2015 as their charity of the year.

Rob Allen, Amey’s Business Director in Sheffield, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to help Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice by resurfacing the path through the garden. A large majority of the work that we’re doing in Sheffield consists of resurfacing the city’s roads and pavements and so being able to use the team’s expertise to help a local charity is fantastic.

“Our employees always enjoy taking part in community projects and this activity in particular has proved very rewarding for all those involved. We are also very pleased to have been able to work collaboratively with Aggregate Industries, one of our suppliers.”

Andrew Drury, Bluebell Wood’s Facilities Manager, said: “Groups from Amey have volunteered with us before and we were so happy to see them come back. The resurfacing of the garden path will make such a difference to the 250 children we care for, and their families.

“Our garden offers places for sensory play as well as our Dragonfly Garden for remembering loved ones who have passed away, it’s great that everyone can now use it fully. We’re very thankful to Amey and Aggregate Industries for all their hard work”

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice cares for children with life-threatening and life-shortening conditions. The charity needs to raise over £4m a year to keep its doors open and only receives around 10% government funding.

Every Amey employee can spend a day volunteering with a charity or community group of their choice as part of its community engagement programme, making a difference to the local community.