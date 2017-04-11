Conman hunted by South Yorkshire Police

A conman is being hunted by South Yorkshire Police after he targeted a man in his 80s.

He called at the home of a vulnerable pensioner in Harlington Road, Mexborough and told him his roof needed repaired.

When challenged he left the area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating an attempted distraction burglary in Mexborough have issued an e-fit image of a man they would like to trace.

"Between 10-11am on Friday, April 7, the man is said to have approached the home of a vulnerable man in his 80s, in Harlington Road, Mexborough.

"The offender is said to have told the victim that he needed work doing to the roof of his house, however when challenged, left the area shortly afterwards.

"Police would like to hear from you, if you recognise the man pictured or know who he could be."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.