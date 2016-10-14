Confused by computers? Irritated by the internet? Help at hand for Sheffield residents

Confused by computers? Irritated by the internet?

Sheffield residents are invited to ‘Let’s Get Healthy, Wealthy and Wise’, a free city centre event to show how much fun getting online can be.

The event, on Friday October 21 from 10am-2pm at the Moor Market, is open to everyone, from complete beginners to those looking to boost their skills.

As well as gaining lots of advice and information on how to use a tablet, iPad, or laptop computer, people will also be provided with tips on keeping their digital device secure. They will also be shown how to manage money, trace their family tree and get a health check online.

For anyone who can’t make it to the Moor Market event there will also be the chance to get help and advice at the Coffee Morning Plus at Sloan Medical Centre, Heeley from 10am-12pm on Monday October 17.

Jobseekers who need help using Universal Jobmatch and other online job search tools can attend our session at Cavendish Court JobCentre, 9 Bank St, Sheffield, S1 2DR on Wednesday October 19 from 10am-1pm.

A reconditioned tablet computer will be up for grabs in a free prize draw. To enter, people simply need to come down and visit either event.

The event is being organised by Sheffield City Council, Heeley Development Trust and partners.

Maxine Bowler, Learning Manager at Heeley Development Trust who co-ordinates the Sheffield Online Project said: “The internet is helping millions of people get more out of their lives, and I can guarantee that whoever you are it’s got something you’ll find helpful, fun or interesting. Whether you want to keep in touch with family and friends, improve your job prospects, research your family tree, compare prices or fill in forms, you could save time, money and hassle by doing it all on the internet. Everyone and anyone can get to grips with computers, and we’ll be on hand to help you get started. Drop in and pay us a visit!”