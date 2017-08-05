Concerns grow for 84-year-old Doncaster woman missing for more than 24 hours

South Yorkshire police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 84-year-old Constance Wilkinson, who hasn’t been seen for more than 24 hours.

Constance was last seen in the Lindsey Close area of Bessacarr at around 4.10pm yesterday.

Despite extensive inquiries, there have been no further sightings of Constance and her family and friends are worried and upset.

Investigating officer, Acting Police Sergeant Liam Watson said: “We are extremely anxious as to where Constance may be, and we do have concerns for her health and wellbeing.

“I would ask anyone who believes they may have seen Constance, even if they’re not 100 per cent sure, to please come forward and make contact with South Yorkshire Police, either by calling 101 or emailing enquiries@southyorks.police.uk

“Her family are desperate to find her and ensure that she is safe and well, and we are doing all that we can to try and locate her.

“There are no particular areas Constance has any connections to, apart from Doncaster.

"She used to live in Sunderland, but this was a number of years ago, and we believe she is still in the Doncaster area.

“We are following up various leads and making numerous enquiries with public transport networks and CCTV to try and trace her steps."

Constance was last seen wearing a long, cream-coloured coat and carrying a blue Radley shoulder bag.

She is five feet, two inches tall and of a slim build.

"Please get in touch if you have any information, it could prove vital and assist in returning her home safe to her family,” Sergeant Watson said.

Call 101, quoting incident number 778 of August 4.