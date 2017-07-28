Concern growing for missing South Yorkshire man

Have your say

Concern is growing for the welfare of a South Yorkshire man who went missing two days ago.

Robert Davies, aged 47, was last seen leaving his home in Whiston, Rotherham, at 8.20am on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police and relatives are now growing concerned for his welfare.

A police spokesperson said: "There has been no contact or further sightings of Robert since this time which is extremely out of character.

"He was last seen wearing a high visibility jacket, dark blue trousers and black boots.

"Have you seen Robert? If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 569 of 26 July 2017."