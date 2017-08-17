Concern growing for missing Sheffield man

Have your say

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Sheffield man.

John Edward Dunn, aged 46, is believed to have left the Norton area of Sheffield at 1pm yesterday.

He is described as a white man, just under 6ft tall, with a shaven head, slight facial hair/beard and is believed to be wearing an Adidas jacket with a burgundy coloured body and cream sleeves.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "John is believed to be using his green coloured, 51 registration Ford Focus, which does have damage to the passenger side bumper.

"This vehicle was sighted on CCTV in the Greystones Road and Ecclesall Road area of Sheffield at 9.30pm on August 16."

"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for this male.

"Have you seen John? Do you know where he might be?

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 1172 16th August 2017."