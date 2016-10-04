Community project sees children sing at Doncaster Minster

Children from Kirk Sandall Infants and Junior School have been learning a set of songs that all have a social, moral, spiritual and cultural element to them in preparation for a concert which takes place at Doncaster Minster on Tuesday October 18 from 6.30pm.

The children spent a full week working with a singing coach to perfect their singing and learn actions to the songs.

They then recorded their own album which parents can buy.

The celebration of their hard work is the concert which aims to build links between schools, their communities and the church.

A school spokesman said: “We are hopeful that nearly 300 children will be involved and the minster will be at full capacity with over 600 people in the audience.”