Community continues to rally around a family in need

A Doncaster community will tomorrow continue to rally around a local family.

Stainforth residents are banding together in support of the family of Susan Gravel, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run last month.

The 62-year-old was struck by a stolen BMW on March 11.

A fundraiser tonight at the Stainforth Central Club aims to support the family, while also giving the Yorkshire Air Ambulance some vital funds.

People will be sponsored to sing a karaoke song or two, and there will be raffles and auctions.

There’s a pair of Gavin McDonnell signed boxing gloves up for grabs.

It’s all part of an emotional series of fundraisers to help out the family.

So far, generous locals have helped raise just shy of £1,000.

Organisers of a family fun day on Saturday at Hatfield got the kids involved to make the event even more special.

They took to the football pitch, and everyone was given a medal for participating on the day.

Susan’s daughter, Claire, presented the medals.

Organiser Sarah Garnham said it made the day even more emotional.

Mrs Garnham wanted to instil some old-fashioned community values into the kids.

She said they wanted to let them know that stealing cars wasn’t okay.

“We wanted to say ‘come on kids, there’s more to life than that’,” she said.

“We don’t want you walking around the street doing that.

“At the end of the day, the future lies with the children.”

She was thrilled to be involved.

“I’m really pleased to be able to help them out,” Mrs Garnham said.