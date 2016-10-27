Community centre boost

Community-minded colleagues are helping to transform a caretaker’s house, attached to a local community centre.

Staff from three local Co-operative stores have raised over £1,000 to provide a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and decorating materials for the house, which is attached to Dunscroft Old People’s Community Centre.

In addition to raising the funds, staff from the three stores - in Dunscroft, Kirk Sandal and Thorne petrol station - are rolling up their sleeves and volunteering their time to help fit out the building. They will be joined by local building firm , DJ Allen Builders in Farnsley, who will help them complete the refurbish at the centre over the course of four days.

Joanna Bale, store manager at Co-op’s Thorne petrol station, said: “We chose Dunscroft Old People’s Community Centre to be one of our local causes to support through our new membership scheme, but we didn’t want to stop there and want to help further by pitching in our time to help give the centre a new lease of life.”

A spokesman for the centre said: “Dunscroft Old People’s Community Centre provides a social environment for members of our community, activities, sequence-dancing lessons, line dancing, Judo, keep fit sessions, advice sessions, a lunch club and bingo. We also hold fundraising events which are needed as we are completely self-financing.”

There will be an open day at the centre this Saturday, from 1-4pm, to showcase the improvements.

The Co-op’s new membership scheme sees one per cent of all purchases of Co-op own-branded products and services go to help more than 27 local causes and community groups.

Chosen community groups in the Doncaster area, set to share £34,500 of Co-operative community investment, include: Bawtry Action for Recreation and Sport, Firefly Cancer Awareness, Wilby Carr Community Centre, Doncaster Centre for Basic Skills and Dyslexia, Doncaster Mencap Society and Doncaster Pride.