Commissioner warns Sheffield’s elderly - beware of fraudsters

The need to be alert to possible scams, including those made by telephone, was stressed to elderly people by police and crime commissioner Dr Alan Billings when he visited a nursing home.

The South Yorkshire commissioner also met up with a former work colleague when he chatted to residents in Broomgrove

Nursing Home in Sheffield this month.

Among the residents was Rod Knowles who held the post of head of personnel at Sheffield City Council in the 1980s when Alan Billings was deputy leader and Lord David Blunkett was the leader.

Donna Pierepoint, registered manager at the home introduced the Commissioner to the residents at their regular monthly meeting.

They were interested to hear details of the Commissioner’s current role and what it entails, but also about his previous working life and how this had proved to be useful experience.

Dr Billings spoke of his concern about the growing elderly population and the need to be able to identify any possible scams, especially the ones that are made over the telephone.

Fraudsters often target elderly or vulnerable people over the telephone pretending to be police officers, council

officers or from another trusted agency.

Residents heard how it is of vital importance that they should not disclose their pin numbers, passwords or any

personal details to callers. Police Officers and staff from other agencies would never ask for this information, and nor would the bank.

Dr Billings said: “We are an ageing population and while it is good that we are living longer lives, older age can bring with it neuro-degenerative illnesses, such as forms of dementia that make people very vulnerable.

“It is hard to put the phone down or to close the front door to unwanted callers, but there are times when we have to do it.”

Broomgrove nursing home has run for over 50 years and is a close community of around 40 nursed residents, three residential tenants and over 80 staff. It provides long-term, medium-term, respite and convalescent care for people of all ages who have physical illnesses or disabilities. They are the only charity within Sheffield’s nursing home sector and invest any profit to improve services to residents and their families.