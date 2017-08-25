Comedy legend David Jason to reveal his Doncaster memories in new TV show this weekend

Comedy legend Sir David Jason will reveal his Doncaster memories in a new TV show to be aired this weekend.

The Open All Hours star will revisit his career and his memories of filming the cornershop sitcom classic in Balby in the programme which will air on Gold tomorrow night.

The actor has taken an emotional trip down memory lane for the show, from his childhood in Finchley, North London, to finding TV stardom – with a few hiccups along the way.

From Only Fools and Horses and Porridge to the Darling Buds of May and A Touch of Frost to Open All Hours, he has an enviable list of shows to his credit.

“I’ve been lucky enough to do this fantastic job now for more than 50 years” he tells viewers.

“To make people laugh, to entertain, create a wide range of emotions. It has always been a ­tremendous thrill for me and it still is.”

The show, David Jason: My Life on Screen tells the story of the star's life - including memories of filming both Open All Hours and its revamp Still Open All Hours at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue in Balby.

Sir David added: “Despite offers I have never felt the urge to try to make it in Hollywood. There are too many ­interesting parts for me to play here.

“I have been so­ ­fortunate. I always say, it is not the arrival, it is the journey.

"And there is still more to the journey left ­hopefully.

"I will continue to entertain the great British public. Because that is what I love doing.”

David Jason: My Life on Screen airs this Saturday at 6pm on Gold.