Comedian who got pizza and curry delivered to moving train blasts Doncaster after party food request flops

A comedian who got pizza delivered to a train as it passed through Doncaster has failed in his latest bid to get locals to deliver party food to him.

Comic Chris Ramsey, who has also managed to get a takeaway curry delivered to a train in the past, set out on his latest challenge this morning, asking fans to deliver party food to him as he made his way along the East Coast Main Line.

But despite requests on Twitter, he said that people in the town had "failed" after no food was delivered to the train as it passed through Doncaster.

He tweeted: "DONCASTER you failed us. The taste of disappointment is strong. Time for plan B. #PartyOnATrain."

Earlier he and his accomplice, TV host and DJ Roman Kemp had announced they were due to arrive into Doncaster at 13.05 and had asked for food.

He tweeted: "Getting closer to Doncaster train station... We need Party Food. Don't let us down! #PartyOnATrain."

The stunt was part of a feature being filmed for the comic's new show, The Chris Ramsey Show, which is due to air on Comedy Central later this year.

It is not the first time he has carried out similar madcap food requests.

In June, he was successful in getting a curry sent to his London King's Cross to Newcastle train as it stopped at Newark.

He made global headlines in 2014 when he was able to get a meatball pizza delivered to him at Doncaster station from the local branch of Domino's after his 380,000 Twitter followers lapped up his pleas.