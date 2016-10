One of the busiest roads in Sheffield is blocked this morning because of a collision.

Two cars crashed close to Edgedale Road at around 6.50am.

South Yorkshire Police said nobody is believed to have been seriously injured.

A crash has also been reported on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, Sheffield.

And the A1M near Doncaster is partially blocked.

A lorry and van are believed to have crashed on the northbound stretch between junction 36 and 37 between Warmsworth and Marr.