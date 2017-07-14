Closure pub was near site of Doncaster drive-by shooting

An alleged drive-by shooting may have contributed to a Doncaster pub being closed by a court order this week, believe neighbours.

Cantley Lodge on Acacia Road, Cantley, has been closed for the duration of this week after a legal order banning people from entering was issued on Friday.

A closure notice was put on the Cantley Lodge pub in Cantley

The order made it an an offence for anyone other than a police officer or the owner to enter the pub.

The order was issued at Doncaster Magistrates' Court following an application by South Yorkshire Police to 'prevent any further disruption to the local community'.

South Yorkshire Police said 'a number of incidents connected to Cantley Lodge' were identified during a review of all licensed premises in Doncaster

Chief Inspector Jayne Forrest said: “Incidents at this pub have presented quite a demand for the local police and it’s vital that we have time to assess the current situation in more detail so that I can ensure the continued safety of everybody who works or visits Cantley Lodge.

“Ensuring that people in Doncaster feel safe is of paramount importance to me.”

Residents said they believed the closure notice may have been connected to an incident last month when a gun was fired near the pub.

One resident nearby, who did not want to be named, said the incident had happened next the the grass verge on Acacia Road, but he believed the men who had been shot at had been in the pub.

Detectives put out an appeal for information after the in incident, which happened on Friday June 2 at around 11.25pm, and which police said at the time they believed to have been a targeted attack.

At the time police issued an appeal for witnesses stating it was believed a red Subaru Forrester and a white flatbed van drove onto Acacia Road and fired shots towards the Cantley Lodge pub from the passenger side window.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 22 were injured during the incident, and the vehicles were reported to have driven away onto Green Boulevard, before they reappeared moments later driving down Everingham Road shops, where it is believed shots were fired toward a takeaway, injuring a 41-year-old man.

All four men were taken to hospital but their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Witnesses call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1327 of June 2, 2017.