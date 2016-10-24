Climbing the walls all in the name of a good cause

Climbing the walls in the name of charity were four generous South Yorkshire men recently.

The guys decided to raise money for Edale Mountain Rescue Team which relies heavily on donations.

The worthy cause continually needs to raise money to ensure it can fund the increasing number of rescue operations it is requested to attend.

Spokeman Neil Chapman said: “So, when four local climbers offered to raise some money by climbing the walls at all four Awesome Walls centres, we were more than happy to support the venture and go along and meet with them on the final pitches at the Awesome Walls in Sheffield.”

The team included organiser Richard Baxter, Daniel Marsden, Karl Gledhill and the fourth member, Paul Cooper who had a more pressing matter to contend with with a heavily pregnant wife.

Neil continued: “With a 260 mile road trip ahead of them, the guys had an early start with a drive across the Pennines to begin the climbs in Liverpool, then off to Stockport and on to Stoke. Just after 6pm, they finally arrived at Awesome Walls Sheffield,

led by "Sally - the Nightmare before Christmas" (aka Richard).

“Richard, Dan and Karl had climbed in these outfits all day and managed to complete their ascents at Sheffield before closing time.

Richard’s JustGiving page has raised £318 so far, including corporate sponsorship from Five Ten; donations can be made by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Awesome-Edale.

“As a team, Edale MRT relies on donations and fundraising activities such as this – we couldn’t work if it wasn’t for the generosity of folks like this so, Richard, Dan, Karl and Paul – a big thank you for all your efforts,” Neil added.

“We should also like to thank all the staff at all the Awesome Walls venues who kindly supported Richard, Dan and Karl during their climbing sessions.”

Edale Mountain Rescue Team is staffed entirely by volunteers. It is one of the busiest teams in the country, attending

around 100 incidents a year in the Peak District.