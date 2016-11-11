Christmas jumper appeal for lamb born without fleece

The owner of a lamb born completely bald after being abandoned by its mother is appealing for hand-knitted JUMPERS to see him through the winter.

Little Skippy was found dying in a field after his mother abandoned him when he was unusually born without any wool.

But farm hand Sally-Ann Fisher, 46, revived him and made him a jumper by cutting the sleeves off a children's pullover.

But now he is getting bigger - and still has no fleece - he needs a more custom made wardrobe to fit round his body, as well as some waterproof gear.

Sally-Ann, of Ramsbury, Wilts., has posted his measurements on Skippy's own Facebook page and is asking people to make him some new clobber.

She said: "When he was little we could just cut the sleeves off an old jumper and put that on him, but now he's grown a bit he needs something more made to measure.

"We've just received a lovely knitted jacket from a lady which must have taken some time and effort to create, and we're so grateful.

"With the nights drawing in and temperatures falling he really needs a new winter wardrobe and we've sent out a call for warm indoor coats and waterproof and windproof turnout gear, so that he'll be able to enjoy a few hours outside in the back yard.

"I was thinking of asking the local WI to help out, as I feel Skippy could make the next WI calendar, modelling a new coat every month."

Nicknamed Skippy, after being compared to a kangaroo, the cross-breed Beltex-Charolais lamb was born in April.

It is very rare for lambs to be born without a fleece, but it is not thought he has any health problem.

His measurements are on his Facebook page and coats can be sent to Skippy c/o Newsdesk, Swindon Adver, Newspaper House, 100 Victoria Road, Swindon, SN1 3BE.