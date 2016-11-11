Chris Martin to perform intimate gig at Doncaster village pub tonight

Chris Martin will perform an intimate concert at a Doncaster village pub tonight.

The Hatfield Chase in Hatfield is the venue for the concert which will get under way at 8.30pm.

But rather than the Coldplay frontman famed for hits such as Yellow, Clocks and Paradise, the pub will actually be playing host to his namesake, Batley based bluesman Chris Martin, lead singer of The Rusty Nails and who will be bringing his guitar to the stage with Scott Wainwright for an evening of "foot stomping folk and tall tales."

More details are available from the venue.