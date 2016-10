South Yorkshire firefighters have renewed repeated calls for folk to turn to oven chips.

The warning follows Friday night's Sheffield house fire, believed to have been caused by a kitchen chip pan.

Smoke alarms alerted Deerlands Avenue neighbours who awoke the occupant and helped him escape the 9.20 blaze.

Central and Rivelin fire crews attended but flames were out on arrival.

A brigade spokesman stressed: "Smoke alarms should be fitted on every level of your house and tested regularly".