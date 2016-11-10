China offered stake in high profile Doncaster projects

Government ministers are today trying to secure Chinese cash to help pay for two high profile projects in Doncaster.

Two projects in the borough will be showcased to Chinese investors today as part of the Government’s so-called Northern Powerhouse.

They are the Unity Project, which would see housing and industry developed in Hatfield and Stainforth, as well as a link road from junction five of the M18; and the Aero Centre Yorkshire project at Finningley, which would see 1,600 acres developed as offices, warehouses and distribution centres near Robin Hood Airport.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Andrew Percy, whose Brigg and Goole constituency borders Doncaster, said: “Building the Northern Powerhouse is at the heart of our efforts to create an economy that works for everyone.

“Investors from abroad know that the North has some of the world’s best and most talented entrepreneurs and businesses, and today we’re showcasing 13 oven-ready opportunities to them which could create thousands of jobs for years to come.”

The Doncaster schemes are among 13 schemes being unveiled to a delegation including Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai.

The Unity project is a high profile scheme which caused controversy among some living close the the site.

Originally called the DN7 project, Hatfield residents protested over the loss of green fields, areas of special scientific interest and ancient public rights of way, and areas where residents enjoy walking their dogs, riding horses, cycling and generally being part of a semi rural environment.

But the council planning committee approved the scheme saying it would bring valuable jobs.

It will create 3,100 new homes, a transport interchange, school and community uses. The Chinese delegation will also be offered the chance to invest in commercial space for manufacturing uses, 6,000 new jobs, a new power station and a materials recycling facility.