Children in Need flashback as presenters plan Sir Terry Wogan tribute

Late great Children in Need stalwart Sir Terry Wogan will be much missed tonight

Tonight's Children in Need TV fund-raining fun will be tinged with sadness as BBC bosses mark first show without late great Sir Terry Wogan.

Ahead of a moving tribute to the charity stalwart (seen here in his final CiN appearance) who died in January forming part of this evening's money-making mirth - when winner of inaugural Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award will be announced - here's a timely flashback of highlights produced last year when back surgery prevented the 77-year-old presenting 30th anniversary show that pushed proceeds beyond £790 million.

Long-time co-presenter Tess Daly summed up colleagues' sentiments, saying: "I know we will all miss looking at his lovely face with that ever-present cheeky glint in his eye, him constantly cracking jokes, never taking proceedings too seriously."

Pudsey Bear will be central to today's fun fund-raising

