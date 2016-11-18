Children in Need flashback as presenters plan Sir Terry Wogan tribute

Tonight's Children in Need TV fund-raining fun will be tinged with sadness as BBC bosses mark first show without late great Sir Terry Wogan.

Ahead of a moving tribute to the charity stalwart (seen here in his final CiN appearance) who died in January forming part of this evening's money-making mirth - when winner of inaugural Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award will be announced - here's a timely flashback of highlights produced last year when back surgery prevented the 77-year-old presenting 30th anniversary show that pushed proceeds beyond £790 million.

Long-time co-presenter Tess Daly summed up colleagues' sentiments, saying: "I know we will all miss looking at his lovely face with that ever-present cheeky glint in his eye, him constantly cracking jokes, never taking proceedings too seriously."