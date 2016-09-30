Child sex shame footballer Adam Johnson raking in £5,000 a week at Doncaster jail

Disgraced child sex shame footballer Adam Johnson is raking in £5,000 a week - from his Doncaster prison cell.

The shamed ex-England winger is earning the money through his £5 million property empire and high-interest funds, according to national newspaper reports.

Johnson, who was caged for six years in March for sex with a 15-year-old fan, will pick up £250,000 for every year he is locked up on child sex charges, according to The Daily Star.

A source told the newspaper: “Adam earned big money for years and had a good team of financial advisers.

“He’ll still be an extremely wealthy man when he is freed.”

The revelation comes after the 29-year-old had his bid to appeal against his child sex conviction kicked out over the summer.

His application to reduce the six-year jail sentence – which he is currently serving at HMP Moorland in Doncaster, South Yorks – was rejected as well.