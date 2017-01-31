Child sex shame footballer Adam Johnson in fresh bid to be released from Doncaster jail

Child sex shame footballer Adam Johnson has launched a second appeal in his bid to be freed from a Doncaster jail.

The disgraced ex-England and Sunderland star has launched another appeal against his conviction for sex acts with a 15-year-old girl.

The 28-year-old was jailed for six years in March 2016 after being convicted of sexual touching and grooming and is serving his sentence at HMP Moorland near Doncaster.

He was turned down leave to appeal his conviction and sentence last year but has now launched a second bid.

His case is due to be heard at the Court of Appeal on 28 February.

The former midfielder will be asking the court for permission to appeal against his conviction and sentence.

His sister, Faye Johnson, who has led a campaign to have his conviction overturned, tweeted: "Pleased that we now have a date for Adam's appeal against conviction and sentence. I hope that justice can finally be done for my brother."

Johnson's trial at Bradford Crown Court heard that he had kissed and sexually touched the schoolgirl in his Range Rover, in a secluded spot in County Durham.