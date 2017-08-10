Child groomer from South Yorkshire told victim he was 'too pretty to go to prison'

A child groomer from South Yorkshire who told his teenage victim he was 'too pretty to go to prison' is awaiting sentencing.

Ryan Kirk, of St Andrew's Close, in Sunnyside, Rotherham, spent six months grooming his 15-year-old victim, coercing her into sexual activity with him.

The 25-year-old admitted three counts of sexual activity with a child, but only after changing his plea four days into a five-day trial.

He was also found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday of one count of grooming, which he had denied. He was remanded into custody until September, when he is due to be sentenced.

DC Lee Corker, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Over six months, Kirk groomed a 15-year-old girl, coercing her into sexual activity with him for his own perverse gains.

"Kirk was 22-years-old at the time of his offending, and knew full well the girl was only 15, having befriended her initially on Facebook and stating he was 19.

"He tried to coax her into a sexual relationship, saying he wanted more from her and by making reference to her age, claiming if she was older it would be more, and by picking her up in his car, driving to secluded locations to make further advances and deviously attempt to influence her.

"He completely took advantage of a young girl and exploited her, to satisfy his own sick and twisted need for control and power. When he became aware the police were involved, he begged her to not say what had really happened, claiming he was too pretty to go prison and telling her what she should say, then checking in with her again after she had spoken to police."

DC Corker went on to praise the young victim's courage in coming forward and said he hoped the result would give others in her position the confidence to report crimes to police.

* If you are a victim of a sexual offence, you can call police on 101 or contact the National Child Exploitation Line, Say Something, on 116000. In an emergency, always dial 999.