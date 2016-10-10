Child arrest figures in South Yorkshire drop by two thirds

The number of children arrested in South Yorkshire has dropped by more than two thirds over the last five years.

According to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act, there were 6,235 children arrested by South Yorkshire Police in 2010 compared to 1,812 last year.

Nationally,the number of boys and girls under 17 arrested fell by 59 per cent over the same five years – from 245,763 in 2010 to 101,926 in 2015.

Frances Crook, Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “I applaud the police for their success in reducing child arrests.

"The Howard League is proud to have played its part in a significant change to the policing and life chances of children.

“It is particularly gratifying that the reduction in child arrests matches the reduction in custody for children.

"We have stemmed the flow of children into the justice system and the consequential downward spiral into crime and custody.”