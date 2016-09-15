Chickens killed in arson attack on South Yorkshire allotment

Scores of chickens burned to death in an arson attack on a South Yorkshire allotment.

They were in a shed on an allotment off Great North Road, Highfield, Doncaster, which went up in flames last night.

Firefighters made the grim discovery after being alerted to the blaze at 8.30pm.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

