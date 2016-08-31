Chickens, ducks and livestock killed in attacks at Doncaster allotments

A police probe is underway into attacks on chickens, ducks and livestock on allotments in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said over recent weeks a number of incidents have been reported at the Sandall Beat allotments, Intake.

Animals have been killed or injured and property has been damaged and stolen.

A force spokesman said: "Over the last few weeks there have been a number of break ins at Sandall Beat allotments.

"Property has been damaged and stolen and chickens, ducks and other livestock killed, injured or stolen."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

