Cheers as popular Rotherham Beer Festival returns next month

Rotherham’s popular beer festival is returning next month with a brand new venue.

The CAMRA organised event, which attracts tens of thousands of ale and cider fans from across the country, was previously held at Oakwood Comprehensive School and then at Magna Centre for a number of years.

It will now be staged at Rotherham College’s Eastwood building over three days between Thursday, October 27, and Saturday, October 29.

There will be 80 different varieties of real ales, ciders, perries, wines and world beers on offer. Breweries from across the UK will be showcasing their ales and it will also feature two beers from South Yorkshire’s newest brewery - the Don Valley Brewery.

Steve Burns, chairman of Rotherham CAMRA, said: “We’ve got a new venue this year, but as usual we’ll be showcasing a diverse range of beers from some of the best breweries found in Yorkshire and beyond.

“Rotherham’s very own Chantry Brewery will have their full range of beers on offer and the beers we’ve chosen this year bring together some firm favourites, as well as a number of new beers which haven’t previously been available in Rotherham.”

During the three day event, CAMRA members will start their search for the Champion Beer of Yorkshire.

Tickets are available now, priced at £5 and can be purchased online via the Rotherham CAMRA website at www.rotherhamcamra.org.uk

They can also be bought in person from the New York Tavern, Bridge Inn and The Bluecoat in Rotherham.

CAMRA members will receive a free pint at the beer festival on presentation of their card.