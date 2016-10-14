Ched Evans: Footballer found NOT GUILTY of rape

Chesterfield FC and former Sheffield United striker Ched Evans has been found not guilty of rape.

The 27-year-old had been accused of raping a 19-year-old woman at a hotel room in north Wales, but today was found not guilty at Cardiff Crown Court.

The Wales international and Chesterfield striker, who fought a five year battle to clear his name, wept and hugged his partner Natasha Massey following the verdict at Cardiff Crown Court.

Evans, 27, had admitted to having sex with the teenager in a hotel in Rhyl, north Wales, and cheating on his girlfriend in the process, but always insisted it had been consensual.

He had maintained his innocence from the very outset - saying the woman had invited him to “join in” a 4am romp with a fellow footballer.

Defence counsel Judy Khan QC said Evans answered every single question during his police interviews and detectives would never have known about the sex session had it not been for the soccer star’s honesty.

Evans was previously found guilty of raping the woman following an earlier trial - but the conviction was later quashed by the Court of Appeal and a retrial ordered.

Ched, speaking outside court, said he was ‘overwhelmed with relief’ following the verdict.

