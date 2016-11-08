Charity box targeted in South Yorkshire shop raid

Burglars stole an estimated £2,000 from a Rotherham store after ransacking cash register and charity box.

The Card Factory raid on College Street occurred between 8pm Sunday and 7.50am yesterday (Monday November 7)

Investigating officers confirm entry was forced, causing damage, before money and Macmillan collection box were stolen.

The town centre has now reopened after being forced to close for a few hours yesterday morning.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 147 of November 7 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk address