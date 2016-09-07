Charges dropped against Richard Vallance in Doncaster GBH case

Doncaster man Richard Vallance has been acquitted of a charge of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

The hearing took place yesterday, when the charge was dropped due to a lack of evidence in the case provided by the prosecution.

The charge related to an alleged incident that took place in Doncaster on January 6.

Vallance, of Argyle Avenue, Intake was found guilty of two charges of public order offences in a separate case at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The charges related to two separate incidents outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary on April 22, when the 35-year-old, who also refers to himself as the 'Donny Klown' was found to have deliberately scared and caused alarm to two healthcare assistants on their way to work.

He was wearing what was described as a horror mask during the incident.

During Monday's trial District Judge Alan Jones also found Vallance not guilty of one public order offence relating to an incident that also took place on April 22 at Danum Academy, during which Vallance was dressed in the same mask as well as a green high-visibility jacket.

He is due to be sentenced for the two public order offences at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 27.

