Changes to bin and box collections in the Isle

New collection calendars are currently being delivered to all households in North Lincolnshire and will take effect from October 31.

Isle residents are being advised to check the calendar carefully as their collection day may change.

The new waste collection calendar will show which bins and boxes will be collected on which week. Residents can also check collection dates online Click here

The new collection week is Tuesday to Friday only. The first collection in North Lincolnshire Council’s new schedule will be on Tuesday November 1. There will be no collection on Monday October 31.

Due to the new arrangements, please make sure bins and boxes are presented by 7am on collection day.

Councillor Neil Poole, cabinet member for environment, said: “We have changed our schedule of collections to help us create a more efficient service after opening our new £6.4m waste transfer station in Scunthorpe. By only collecting Tuesday to Friday, we can also reduce the disruption to residents over bank holidays.

“Please check your new calendar carefully when you get it to make sure you don’t miss your waste and recycling collection.”