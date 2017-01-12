Chance to support former X Factor winner Sam Bailey at Sheffield City Hall

Singers and groups in Sheffield are being given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people as the support act for former X Factor winner Sam Bailey.

The singer-songwriter, who won the talent show in 2013, is calling out up and coming talent in the Sheffield City Region to open up for Sam as part of her Sing My Heart Out Tour at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, March 24.

Sam said: "The X Factor was an enormous turning point for me, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the push I got as a result.

"There are so many truly talented artists out there who just haven’t found the right platform to get that step up yet, I felt it was only right that I offered some support that could hopefully help them on their path.

"I also wanted my tour to be a personalized experience for my fans, and what could be more personal than being able to enjoy the music of a home-grown performer in an incredible venue like City Hall?”

To be in with the chance of securing the gig, hopeful solo artists or groups must submit a video of themselves performing to sambaileycompetition@championsukplc.com and each applicant must include “Sheffield” in the email subject box to be considered.

For more information about the competition and tour dates visit www.sam-bailey.com and to book tickets, call the Box Office on 0114 2789 789 or visit http://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/events/Sam-Bailey