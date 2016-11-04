Chance to explore Doncaster’s archives

Doncaster residents are being given the chance to explore film, theatre and entertainment in the town through the years.

As part of the National Archives ‘Explore Your Archive’ festival, Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery is inviting people to explore the town archive on Saturday, November 19, from 11am to 3pm.

Items on display will include old photographs, play bills, posters and much more.

In addition, the Doncaster 1914-18 Project will be screening the original documentary ‘The Battle of the Somme’ to mark 100 years since its release.

Visitors are welcome to bring their First World War memorabilia to be scanned or photographed and added to the Doncaster 1914-18 website.

The event is free to attend.