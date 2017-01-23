Chamber set to raise money for South Yorkshire children’s charity

Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber will be hosting a charity quiz evening on Thursday, March 30, for their Charity of the Year – Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children.

Last year, Newlife received a donation of £4,500 after winning Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber’s Charity of the Year award. The money, donated by Secure Power and SYCF, has contributed towards the purchase of a specialist bed for a five-year-old boy in Doncaster, with the remaining balance helping to fund a wheelchair for an eight-year-old girl in Rotherham.

As part of an ongoing relationship with Newlife, the Chamber is looking to raise further funds to help support families of disabled and terminally ill children across South Yorkshire and they need your backing to achieve this.

Newlife Regional Fundraising and Awareness Manager Caroline Artschan said: “Every penny donated to Newlife as a result of the quiz night will be used to fund specialist disability equipment for a child, or children, in the South Yorkshire area. This could be anything from a wheelchair or walker to aid mobility to a specialist car seat or stair climber for safety. Newlife has already supported almost 400 local families, but right now there are a further 14 children in South Yorkshire waiting for equipment totalling £24,115 that can potentially transform their lives. So every penny is vital.”

Chief Executive of the Chamber Andrew Denniff said: “We are pleased to be supporting Newlife. We believe it’s not only about engaging with our businesses, but also engaging with the community as a whole. We encourage businesses and individuals to help us support this charity to raise awareness, as well as funds, for the amazing work they do.”

The quiz takes place at The Holiday Inn, Barnsley, and is open to all to attend, if you would like join in what is sure to be a fun evening tickets are available at £40 + VAT for a team of five. Book online at www.brchamber.co.uk