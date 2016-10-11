Chamber earns top award nomination

Doncaster Chamber is through to the national finals of the Chamber Business Awards in two categories.

The business support membership organisation has been shortlisted for ‘Chamber of the Year’ and ‘Most Effective Campaigning.’

Dan Fell, chief executive officer of Doncaster Chamber, said: “I’m convinced that a key reason for being shortlisted is because we are one of the foremost Chambers in the UK that is bridging the gap between business and education. Our entry for the Most Effective Campaigning Award highlights the lobbying work the chamber is leading on in partnership with Doncaster Council, the University of Sheffield, local schools, colleges and businesses to bring a University Technical College to Doncaster. With the support of business, this will help 14 to 18-year-olds to build the technical skills they’ll need for higher education and their career. The chamber’s Doncaster Skills Academy is also a leading initiative that is now working with most secondary schools in the borough and supporting over eight thousands students on key issues such as raising aspirations, work readiness, financial literacy and enterprise support. We are grateful to the schools and companies that engage with us.”

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner in London on November 24.