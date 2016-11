Celebrate Christmas at St Oswald’s Church, Crowle.

Events begin on Sunday December 11 with a family service and nine lessons and carols for children, 10am.

A Christingle service is on the same day at 4pm. Nine lessons and carols are on Sunday December 18.

On Christmas Eve is a crib service, 4pm, and midnight mass at 11.30pm.

Holy Communion is 9.30am Christmas morning.