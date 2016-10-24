Ceefax and figures - anniversary prompts return of nostalgic teletext format

Four years ago yesterday saw last transmission of the world's first teletext information service.

Cutting edge for its time, Ceefax (here soundtracked by original soundtrack) was launched by BBC bosses in 1974 before being switched off at 11.32pm on October 23 2012 upon completion of Northern Irish digital switch-over.

But, because some of us fixture-following footy fans miss the anticipation of waiting patiently - seemingly endlessly - for pages to turn, the format has now made a retro return.

The end of an era anniversary is being marked by Ladbrokes in the shape of Celebrating Ceefax which will, for a few weeks, take football headlines back to basics with a vintage version of today's rolling results.

So put the kettle on, tune in and enjoy this low-tech blast from the past ...but don't hold your breath for required screen to appear!