CCTV: Hunt for car involved in fail-to-stop Doncaster quad bike crash

Police are hunting for a car involved in a fail-to-stop quad bike crash, the consequences of which have led to a 42-year-old Doncaster man sustaining life-threatening injuries and a teenager being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The collision occurred at 9.50pm on Sunday, October 2, when it is reported that two quad bikes were riding along Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster, when one of the quad bikes was involved in a collision with a light-coloured or silver Peugeot 206 three-door car near to the junction with Evelyn Avenue.



RELATED LINKS:



BREAKING: Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over Doncaster quad bike crash



The rider of the quad, a 42-year-old man, was thrown from the quad bike and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The car failed to stop at the scene, and has not yet been recovered by the police.

Sergeant Steve Askham from the Serious Collisions Unit is appealing for information from anyone who may know the whereabouts of the vehicle, or who may have information on the incident.

He said: “We’re grateful to members of the local community who have thus far come forward with information about this collision and we are very keen to locate the car involved.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened on Sunday evening in this part of Intake, in particular the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the collision.

“We have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder, who is currently on bail pending further enquiries.

“As this is an active criminal investigation, I can’t say much more but I urge anyone with information to come forward to help us understand what happened and why it happened.

“We can speak to you in confidence directly, or through Crimestoppers. We need your information, not necessarily your name.”

Did you see the collision? Can you help officers?

Please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 1307 of 2 October 2016.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote South Yorkshire Police Operation Pony.