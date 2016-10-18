CCTV appeal after South Yorkshire railway station sex attack

British Transport Police have today released an image after a woman's rail station stairs sexual assault.

Officers are appealing for information after she was inappropriately touched at Rotherham Central site on September 27 at 11.40pm.

After reviewing tell-tale camera footage, BTP have now issued a photo of a man they want to speak to about the case.

“I believe the man in the image has information about this incident. Who is he?” asked DS Paul Kazimierczyk

He explained: “The victim was walking up the stairs from platform 2 to the over-bridge when she was touched inappropriately by a man who was walking behind her.

“Any unwanted sexual behaviour on the railway will not be tolerated. We take all reports of this nature very seriously.

“Our Report It to Stop It campaign, which aims to combat sexual assault and harassment on the railway by encouraging members of the public to report it, is proving very successful in supporting victims and bringing perpetrators of these crimes to justice,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 405040 or text 61016, quoting reference 147 of 18/10/16 while Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.