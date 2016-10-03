Cash pots for Doncaster’s community groups

Community groups and charities can boost their cash reserves for worthwhile projects with help from a fund set up by a housebuilder.

A £2000 pot is up for grabs every month, made available by Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, who have already given away more than £16,000 to good causes this year.

The Community Champions initiative allows charities and groups to apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match money they have already raised themselves. The under 13’s Branton Junior Football Team and Doncaster Communities Live at Home are both grateful recipients of the cash.

Youngsters who play for Branton’s under 13’s have brand new kits as a result of their application, while people aged over 60 who are isolated and lonely are getting some extra support thanks to the grant received by Doncaster Communities Live at Home.

This help includes group sessions and a befriending service that helps to get members out into the community with trips to the shops and the cinema.

Kevin Thubron, sales director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We have donated thousands of pounds to worthy causes in our area and we want to see more groups from Doncaster coming forward with their applications.

“Two Community Champions are selected each month. I’d encourage charities, community groups and organisations to apply and hopefully they will be the next Persimmon Homes Community Champion.”

